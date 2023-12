Pressure drove dozens of sailors to leave the Navy over mental health concerns A Navy investigation into the suicide of a sailor on the USS Roosevelt reveals a toxic culture aboard the carrier.

National Pressure drove dozens of sailors to leave the Navy over mental health concerns Pressure drove dozens of sailors to leave the Navy over mental health concerns Listen · 3:58 3:58 A Navy investigation into the suicide of a sailor on the USS Roosevelt reveals a toxic culture aboard the carrier. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor