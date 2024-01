Barbra Streisand : Fresh Air We start the new year with Barbra Streisand, and listen back to the interview we recorded in November. Throughout her career, her mother would send her bad reviews of her performances. The intention was to prevent Barbra from getting a "swelled head," but they also served as fuel for a woman who was determined to be a star.



Later, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews Prophet Song, the novel that won the 2023 Booker Prize.

