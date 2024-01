Grapes used in champagne may become harder to grow because of climate change Global warming is impacting grape crops that are used to produce champagne. Some regions outside of Champagne, France, are hoping to carry the torch.

Climate Grapes used in champagne may become harder to grow because of climate change Grapes used in champagne may become harder to grow because of climate change Listen · 2:48 2:48 Global warming is impacting grape crops that are used to produce champagne. Some regions outside of Champagne, France, are hoping to carry the torch. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor