ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz.

The Detroit Pistons' long nightmare is finally over. Last week, the team set the NBA record for the most consecutive losses in a single season - 28 in a row. But over the weekend, the team finally won a game. The Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors with lots of help from their young star Cade Cunningham. Tonight, the Pistons travel to Houston, where they hope to extend their win streak to two. It's a new year for Detroit basketball. And it's MORNING EDITION.

