What changed after a California school district banned teaching critical race theory? More than a year after a Southern California school district banned the teaching of critical race theory, some Temecula Valley Unified students say it's resulted in more racism.

National What changed after a California school district banned teaching critical race theory? What changed after a California school district banned teaching critical race theory? Listen · 7:19 7:19 More than a year after a Southern California school district banned the teaching of critical race theory, some Temecula Valley Unified students say it's resulted in more racism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor