Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will step down after 50 years on the throne The queen announced in a live New Year's television address that she's stepping down on Jan. 14. The queen's 52-year reign is the longest by a monarch in Danish history.

Europe Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will step down after 50 years on the throne Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will step down after 50 years on the throne Listen · 0:28 0:28 The queen announced in a live New Year's television address that she's stepping down on Jan. 14. The queen's 52-year reign is the longest by a monarch in Danish history. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor