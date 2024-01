Why 2023 was the Year of the Girl 2023 saw an endless stream of trends signaling the popularity of "Girl Culture." NPR's Juana Summers speaks with writer Isabel Cristo about why adult women were so drawn to expressions of girlhood.

Culture Why 2023 was the Year of the Girl Why 2023 was the Year of the Girl Listen · 5:11 5:11 2023 saw an endless stream of trends signaling the popularity of "Girl Culture." NPR's Juana Summers speaks with writer Isabel Cristo about why adult women were so drawn to expressions of girlhood. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor