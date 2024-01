New professional women's hockey league seeks to unite game NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with The Athletic's Sean McIndoe about the new Professional Women's Hockey League — an upstart organization featuring some of the best players in North America.

Sports New professional women's hockey league seeks to unite game