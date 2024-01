Maine secretary of state discusses decision to disqualify Trump from primary ballot NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Maine Secretary of State Democrat Shenna Bellows about the decision to disqualify President Trump from Maine's 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot.

