Ross Gay on inciting joy while dining with sorrow

Looking for joy? Then it might be worth exploring your sorrow. In his collection of essays, Inciting Joy, poet Ross Gay considers the breadth of joy, arguing that it can be found – and even strengthened – in life's hardest moments. After all, those are the times when we rely on one another. Brittany Luse sits down with the poet to discuss the complexity of joy and creating meaning in life.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Corey Antonio Rose, Alexis Williams, Liam McBain, and Barton Girdwood. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Patrick Murray. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.