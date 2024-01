Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin On 'Maestro' : Fresh Air In his new biopic Maestro, Bradley Cooper was determined not to imitate the legendary Leonard Bernstein. Instead, the actor worked with conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin to find his own rhythm. They spoke with Terry Gross about conducting, Bernstein's legacy, and playing with batons when they were kids.

Fresh Air Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin On 'Maestro' Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin On 'Maestro' Listen · 44:51 44:51 In his new biopic Maestro, Bradley Cooper was determined not to imitate the legendary Leonard Bernstein. Instead, the actor worked with conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin to find his own rhythm. They spoke with Terry Gross about conducting, Bernstein's legacy, and playing with batons when they were kids.