Teams in Japan assess the impact of earthquakes and powerful aftershocks Japan's west coast suffered a series of major earthquakes and subsequent tsunami warnings on New Year's Day. Dozens of people have died, and aftershocks continue to shake the region.

Asia Teams in Japan assess the impact of earthquakes and powerful aftershocks Listen · 2:07