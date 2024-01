Ukraine's stalled counteroffensive and U.S. failure to pass more aid, concern Europe NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Dan Baer, director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about European security threats as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Europe Ukraine's stalled counteroffensive and U.S. failure to pass more aid, concern Europe Ukraine's stalled counteroffensive and U.S. failure to pass more aid, concern Europe Listen · 4:32 4:32 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Dan Baer, director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about European security threats as the war in Ukraine drags on. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor