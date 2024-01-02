The new Professional Women's Hockey League played its first game in Toronto

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New year, new league. The Professional Women's Hockey League played its first game in Toronto. The teams are so new they do not have nicknames, only cities. New York scored a 4-0 win over Toronto. New York's Ella Shelton made history by scoring the league's first ever goal. Asked what her younger self would think of this moment, Shelton said 10-year-old Ella didn't know women could play hockey. She learned the sport playing with boys. It's MORNING EDITION.

