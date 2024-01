House bill aims to restart controversial DOJ program that targeted Chinese academics The Justice Department ended the controversial "China Initiative" nearly two years ago amid criticism of racial profiling. A House spending bill could revive the initiative.

Asia House bill aims to restart controversial DOJ program that targeted Chinese academics House bill aims to restart controversial DOJ program that targeted Chinese academics Listen · 4:51 4:51 The Justice Department ended the controversial "China Initiative" nearly two years ago amid criticism of racial profiling. A House spending bill could revive the initiative. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor