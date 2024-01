Michigan and Washington advance to the college football championship game In the semi-final games on Monday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated Alabama's Crimson Tide in overtime, and the Washington Huskies beat the Texas Longhorns. Michigan and Washington are undefeated.

Sports Michigan and Washington advance to the college football championship game Michigan and Washington advance to the college football championship game Listen · 1:10 1:10 In the semi-final games on Monday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated Alabama's Crimson Tide in overtime, and the Washington Huskies beat the Texas Longhorns. Michigan and Washington are undefeated. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor