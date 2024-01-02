The force is still strong with 91-year-old legendary composer John Williams

The man behind the music in more than 75 films including Star Wars had hinted he might be ready to retire. He said recently if something came along that caught his fancy, he would "keep an open mind."

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. The Force is still strong with legendary composer John Williams. The five-time Academy Award-winner - the man behind the music in more than 75 films, including "Star Wars," "Jaws," "Indiana Jones" and "Harry Potter" - hinted last year that he might be ready to put down his baton. But in a recent interview, the 91-year-old said if something came along that caught his fancy that he likes to, quote, "keep an open mind." It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.