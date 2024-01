This family didn't wait for 'rock bottom' to help a loved one with their addiction We're sometimes told to let an addicted loved one "hit bottom." Addiction experts say providing support is more likely to lead to someone entering recovery.

Family This family didn't wait for 'rock bottom' to help a loved one with their addiction This family didn't wait for 'rock bottom' to help a loved one with their addiction Listen · 4:14 4:14 We're sometimes told to let an addicted loved one "hit bottom." Addiction experts say providing support is more likely to lead to someone entering recovery. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor