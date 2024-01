Gaza poet recalls treacherous evacuation from Gaza Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha describes his perilous journey out of Gaza, during which he was separated from his family by a soldier.

Middle East Gaza poet recalls treacherous evacuation from Gaza Gaza poet recalls treacherous evacuation from Gaza Listen · 8:00 8:00 Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha describes his perilous journey out of Gaza, during which he was separated from his family by a soldier. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor