The race to replace McCarthy in California Kevin McCarthy isn't in Congress anymore, but that doesn't mean his influence isn't still being felt back home in Bakersfield where the race to replace him has become chaotic.

Politics The race to replace McCarthy in California The race to replace McCarthy in California Listen · 2:29 2:29 Kevin McCarthy isn't in Congress anymore, but that doesn't mean his influence isn't still being felt back home in Bakersfield where the race to replace him has become chaotic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor