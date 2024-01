The 'Natty' is set — Michigan vs. Washington. So, did the CFB Committee get it right? The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies head to the National Championship game in Houston. Writer Nicole Auerbach breaks down Monday's game, the committee's decision and CFB finale predictions.

