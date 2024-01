After 20 years of prepping, a piece of land is ready to host endangered woodpeckers It took 20 years to get a piece of land in Georgia ready to host endangered woodpeckers. U.S. Fish and Wildlife recently approved moving some of the birds to the site.

Animals After 20 years of prepping, a piece of land is ready to host endangered woodpeckers After 20 years of prepping, a piece of land is ready to host endangered woodpeckers Listen · 3:48 3:48 It took 20 years to get a piece of land in Georgia ready to host endangered woodpeckers. U.S. Fish and Wildlife recently approved moving some of the birds to the site. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor