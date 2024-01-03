Restauranteur Rose Previte's Lessons Learned From Around The World : Fresh Air In her new cookbook, Maydān: Recipes from Lebanon and Beyond, Rose Previte writes about what it's like to be a women restauranteur in a male-dominated industry, and what it was like to grow up in rural Ohio in a Sicilian-Lebanese household. She shares her mother's staple recipes and dishes she learned from other women from around the world.



Fresh Air Restauranteur Rose Previte's Lessons Learned From Around The World Restauranteur Rose Previte's Lessons Learned From Around The World Listen · 46:09 46:09 In her new cookbook, Maydān: Recipes from Lebanon and Beyond, Rose Previte writes about what it's like to be a women restauranteur in a male-dominated industry, and what it was like to grow up in rural Ohio in a Sicilian-Lebanese household. She shares her mother's staple recipes and dishes she learned from other women from around the world.



Also, we remember Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson, who died on last week at the age of 75.