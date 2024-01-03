Accessibility links
2024 is the year of the ballot box : 1A 2024 will be a historic year for elections all around the world.

According to The Economist, 76 countries will be heading to the polls, that's more than half of the world's population. That of course includes the United States, as well as places like Brazil, Mexico, and the members of the E.U.

But not every election will be free and fair. Russia's authoritarian reign will likely not come to an end, but the stakes are high in Taiwan where the presidential election could set the tone for relations with China.

2024 will be a test of the state of democracy in the world today. We highlight some of the most consequential contests.

Supporters attend a Kuomintang (KMT) campaign rally ahead of Taiwan's presidential election in Taipei. I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters attend a Kuomintang (KMT) campaign rally ahead of Taiwan's presidential election in Taipei.

I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images

