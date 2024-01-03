13-year-old boy becomes first player to beat the original 'Tetris'

In the classic video game, you stack pieces until they reach the top of the screen and then the game is over. Willis Gibson made it so far into the game that the code couldn't keep up and it crashed.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The classic video game Tetris is so simple. You stack pieces until they reach the top of the screen, and then the game is over. That is to say, the game always beats the player. But last month, for the first time ever, a player beat the game. Thirteen-year-old Willis Gibson, known online as Blue Scuti, made it so far in the game that the code could not keep up, and it crashed. So now Tetris players have a new goal - beat the game even faster. It's MORNING EDITION.

