Law What lowering federal restrictions on marijuana could mean What lowering federal restrictions on marijuana could mean Listen · 4:54 4:54 The Biden administration is proposing changes to the federal classification of marijuana. NPR's Michel Martin talks to attorney Howard Sklamberg, who focuses on FDA compliance and policy.