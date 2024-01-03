Air Canada comes in last in on-time flights in rankings of North American airlines

The carrier finished last for on-time arrivals among North American airlines according to an aviation analytics firm. Its flights arrived at least 15 minutes late almost a third of the time.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Air Canada said sorry a whole lot in 2023. The national carrier of the Great White North finished dead last for on-time arrivals among North American airlines, according to an aviation analytics firm - meaning its flights arrived at least 15 minutes late more than a third of the time. But to be fair, Canadian airports do deal with a lot of wintry weather, and that's nothing to be sorry about. It's MORNING EDITION.

