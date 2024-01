Charlie Parker, on plastic sax, is one reason to hear concert's reissued recordings Seventy years ago, jazz great Charlie Parker played a plastic saxophone at what many call the greatest jazz concert ever. A new deluxe reissue of that recording is out now.

