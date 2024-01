Elmore Nickelberry, Memphis sanitation striker who marched with MLK, has died A civil rights activist from Memphis has died. Elmore Nickelberry was a sanitation worker who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to call for higher pay and better working conditions.

