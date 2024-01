Trump campaign challenges Maine's move to omit him from the Republican primary ballot Republicans in Maine are calling for the impeachment of the state's secretary of state after she decided former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for office in Maine.

Republicans in Maine are calling for the impeachment of the state's secretary of state after she decided former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for office in Maine.