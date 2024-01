Finding a tasteful design for Arkansas' 'monument to the unborn' has been fraught A law passed in Arkansas last year calls for the creation of a donation-funded memorial on state capitol grounds, to commemorate fetuses aborted when Roe v. Wade was legal.

Law Finding a tasteful design for Arkansas' 'monument to the unborn' has been fraught Finding a tasteful design for Arkansas' 'monument to the unborn' has been fraught 3:29 A law passed in Arkansas last year calls for the creation of a donation-funded memorial on state capitol grounds, to commemorate fetuses aborted when Roe v. Wade was legal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor