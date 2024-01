The Ozempic Revolution : Fresh Air Bloomberg News reporter Emma Court explains how these so-called "miracle" weight loss drugs work, and discusses side effects, long-term impacts, and what it all means for the body positivity movement.



Fresh Air The Ozempic Revolution The Ozempic Revolution Listen · 44:43 44:43 Bloomberg News reporter Emma Court explains how these so-called "miracle" weight loss drugs work, and discusses side effects, long-term impacts, and what it all means for the body positivity movement.



