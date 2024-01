Iran supports 'axis of resistance,' armed gangs it runs in the Arab world Iran backs three key militant groups involved in the current Mideast turmoil — Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. Here's a look at the role all three are playing.

Middle East Iran supports 'axis of resistance,' armed gangs it runs in the Arab world Iran supports 'axis of resistance,' armed gangs it runs in the Arab world Listen · 3:54 3:54 Iran backs three key militant groups involved in the current Mideast turmoil — Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. Here's a look at the role all three are playing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor