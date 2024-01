Minnesota is in the middle of a historically warm and snow-free start to winter With no snow in Minnesota so far this winter, small businesses that depend on it are struggling.

National Minnesota is in the middle of a historically warm and snow-free start to winter Minnesota is in the middle of a historically warm and snow-free start to winter Listen · 3:31 3:31 With no snow in Minnesota so far this winter, small businesses that depend on it are struggling. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor