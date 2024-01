Killing of a senior Hamas official in Beirut stokes fear of wider Israel-Hamas war What's at stake for Lebanon in the Israel-Hamas conflict? NPR's Leila Fadel talks with journalist Kim Ghattas, distinguished fellow with the Columbia Institute of Global Politics.

Middle East Killing of a senior Hamas official in Beirut stokes fear of wider Israel-Hamas war Killing of a senior Hamas official in Beirut stokes fear of wider Israel-Hamas war Listen · 5:37 5:37 What's at stake for Lebanon in the Israel-Hamas conflict? NPR's Leila Fadel talks with journalist Kim Ghattas, distinguished fellow with the Columbia Institute of Global Politics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor