Best Buy says it will soon stop selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs

The Minnesota-based retailer says the move is in response to the changing ways its customers are consuming media these days — mostly through online streaming.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. It's the end of an era for Best Buy. The Minnesota-based retailer will stop sales of DVDs and Blu-ray discs later this year. The company says their move is in response to the changing ways its customers are consuming media - these days, mostly through online streaming. But for all the fans out there of these discs, there's still hope - DVDs are still available lots of places, like secondhand stores. It's MORNING EDITION.

