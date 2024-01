How medications like Ozempic are revolutionizing the weight loss industry Bloomberg News reporter Emma Court explains how these so-called "miracle drugs" work, and discusses side effects, long-term impacts, and what it all means for the body positivity movement.

Medical Treatments How medications like Ozempic are revolutionizing the weight loss industry How medications like Ozempic are revolutionizing the weight loss industry Listen · 38:31 38:31 Bloomberg News reporter Emma Court explains how these so-called "miracle drugs" work, and discusses side effects, long-term impacts, and what it all means for the body positivity movement. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor