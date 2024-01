Navigating the respiratory illnesses — including COVID — going around post-holidays Respiratory illnesses are rising after the holidays. CDC Director Mandy Cohen and other health experts share data and advice on how to navigate what is typically the peak respiratory virus season.

Health Navigating the respiratory illnesses — including COVID — going around post-holidays