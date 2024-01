Offshore wind farm starts generating power Offshore wind is a young industry in the U.S. This week, it hit a milestone when one of the country's first two commercial-scale projects, Vineyard Wind, started sending power to the grid.

Energy Offshore wind farm starts generating power Offshore wind farm starts generating power Listen · 4:13 4:13 Offshore wind is a young industry in the U.S. This week, it hit a milestone when one of the country's first two commercial-scale projects, Vineyard Wind, started sending power to the grid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor