Looking ahead to the 2024 election; plus, getting "sober curious" for Dry January

This week, host Brittany Luse is starting with the biggest story of the year - the upcoming presidential election. The economy, foreign policy, reproduction rights have all been top of mind lately - but how will these issues play out in the voting booth? NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben and Domenico Montanaro join the show to talk about what might sway voters in November.



Next, Brittany tackles a popular New Year's tradition: Dry January. Last year, one out of every seven American adults participated in Dry January, and one in three say they want to drink less in general. Writer and journalist Ana Marie Cox joins the show to discuss the growing interest in sobriety. She shares what's contributed to this "non-alcoholic" moment, who benefits, and the lessons she's learned as a recovering alcoholic.

