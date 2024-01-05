Sonia Manzano

Enlarge this image toggle caption George De Sota/Getty Images George De Sota/Getty Images

Sonia Manzano is a legend of kids TV.

She got her big break in 1971, as a junior at Carnegie Mellon. Sonia had gone back home to New York for her first gig in an off-Broadway play.

While she was there, she auditioned for another part. It was a children's show set in New York. Sesame Street, of course.

Sonia landed the role and for four decades, she played Maria—a human friend to Big Bird, Grover, The Count and many more of your favorite childhood characters.

On the show, Manzano changed what the media could be. She was the first Latina on the show. And Maria, well, she was kind and tough and everything in between. It was a big step forward for Latinas on TV.

In 2021, Sonia took an even bigger step and created a kids cartoon of her own. It's called Alma's Way.

It follows the show's title character, Alma Rivera. She's a 6-year-old Puerto Rican girl living in the Bronx. The show is sweet and refreshing, informative and insightful. Everything a children's show should be.

On Bullseye, we're looking back at our conversation with Sonia Manzano in 2021. She talked with us about the show's first season and her childhood in the Bronx. Plus, what it's like when she meets fans in real life. Turns out: lots of tears!

The second season of "Alma's Way" is out now. You can stream the show online here.