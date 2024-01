Remembering The Smothers Brothers, Who Changed TV : Fresh Air We remember Tom Smothers, of the comic folk duo the Smothers Brothers, who died last week at the age of 86. Their popular TV variety show in the late 1960s captured the spirit of the counterculture, and was often censored by network execs. We feature our interview with Tom and Dick Smothers and have an appreciation by TV critic David Bianculli.

Fresh Air Remembering The Smothers Brothers, Who Changed TV Remembering The Smothers Brothers, Who Changed TV Listen · 47:43 47:43 We remember Tom Smothers, of the comic folk duo the Smothers Brothers, who died last week at the age of 86. Their popular TV variety show in the late 1960s captured the spirit of the counterculture, and was often censored by network execs. We feature our interview with Tom and Dick Smothers and have an appreciation by TV critic David Bianculli. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor