The News Roundup For January 5, 2024

Enlarge this image toggle caption JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court this week to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to keep him off the ballot for the 2024 election. He's also appealed a decision by Maine's top election official to do the same.

In Iowa, Trump's Republican rivals are spending big bucks to try and outpace him as he leads the GOP pack despite being largely absent from major events like debates.

News broke this week concerning the valuation of X, formerly known as Twitter. Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk's takeover, the company has lost over 71 percent of its valuation, according to Fidelity Investments.

Meanwhile, South Africa has accused Israel of perpetrating a genocide in Gaza in the United Nation's highest court. The case will likely drag on for years as Israeli Defense Forces continue their military campaign against Hamas.

Several explosions close to the tomb of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed hundreds of people during a ceremony marking the anniversary of his death. Islamic State has claimed responsibility. As tensions in the Middle East rise, analysts fear a widening regional conflict.

And ahead of elections in his country this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to intensify attacks against his military targets in Ukraine.

Find more of our programs online.