New year, new quiz. Can you believe stuff has already happened in 2024?! Who's out to save democracy? Who's good at not drooling? And what do sexy Hershey Kisses have to do with any of it? Try for your first 11/11 of 2024, and possibly find out.
A quiz.
New year, new quiz. Can you believe stuff has already happened in 2024?!

Happy new year! None of the above are correct answers. Joseph Prezioso/AFP, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Hershey's Chocolate World

Happy new year! None of the above are correct answers.

It's 2024. Here are some predictions:

  • The grocery market will collapse after incoming President Winfrey (never doubt the power of write-in votes!) declares, "You get Ozempic! You get Ozempic!"
  • ChatGPT will be revealed as infinite monkeys with typewriters. Or maybe three kids in a trench coat?
  • Climate change will definitely NOT be exacerbated by fossil fuels. (This message brought to you by Sultan al-Jaber.)
  • You're going to write "2023" on your checks for months. LOL! What's a check?
  • If you pay attention, you'll get at least one 11/11 on the quiz.

