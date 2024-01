Morning news brief Trump campaign embraces Jan. 6 rioters with pardon promises. ISIS branch claims responsibility for deadly attack in Iran. Court records about Jeffrey Epstein mean opportunity for conspiracy theorists.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:52 10:52 Trump campaign embraces Jan. 6 rioters with pardon promises. ISIS branch claims responsibility for deadly attack in Iran. Court records about Jeffrey Epstein mean opportunity for conspiracy theorists. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor