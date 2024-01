More court documents are to be released about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former federal prosecutor Jarrod Schaeffer about the next legal steps in the Jeffrey Epstein saga — now that some identities of alleged contacts have been revealed.

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former federal prosecutor Jarrod Schaeffer about the next legal steps in the Jeffrey Epstein saga — now that some identities of alleged contacts have been revealed.