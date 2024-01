House Democrats say foreign entities paid Trump firms millions during his presidency A new report by Democrats on the House Oversight committee documents more than $7.8 million in payments from foreign governments during two years of Donald Trump's presidential term.

House Democrats say foreign entities paid Trump firms millions during his presidency A new report by Democrats on the House Oversight committee documents more than $7.8 million in payments from foreign governments during two years of Donald Trump's presidential term.