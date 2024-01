Israel-Hamas war means quieter Christmas observances for Orthodox Christians Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas this weekend. About 250 people are sheltering in the Greek Orthodox church in Gaza, and say they're too afraid to do anything but pray for peace.

