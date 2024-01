It's a year of elections in South Asia — and on Sunday it's Bangladesh's turn Bangladesh heads into this weekend's election with the ruling party expected to sweep to power again — amid a crackdown on political opponents, critics and the press.

Asia It's a year of elections in South Asia — and on Sunday it's Bangladesh's turn It's a year of elections in South Asia — and on Sunday it's Bangladesh's turn Audio will be available later today. Bangladesh heads into this weekend's election with the ruling party expected to sweep to power again — amid a crackdown on political opponents, critics and the press. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor