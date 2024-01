The future of the Jan. 6 investigation may hinge on this year's presidential election Donald Trump has repeatedly promised that if he wins the 2024 presidential election he will issue pardons for "many" of the rioters convicted of crimes in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

